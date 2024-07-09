As temps soar in Southern Nevada, prisoners at High Desert without relief

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As temps in Southern Nevada soared to record highs this week, inmates at the High Desert State Prison, which is about 40 minutes outside Las Vegas, have been without a cooling system.

In an email to Channel 13, Teri Vance, public information officer with the department of corrections, says swamp coolers and industrial fans were slated to arrive at the prison at some point this week.

Vance says some older swamp cooler systems stopped working at some point, leaving inmates there to swelter in the heat.

"If temperatures approach 85 degrees or become too uncomfortable, offenders will be transferred to open cells throughout the state," Vance said in an email sent Monday."

Vance did not return messages after Channel 13 asked follow-up questions. This is a developing story.