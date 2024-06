Channel 13 is helping local students start the new school year with the supplies they need to succeed.

However, we need your help.

Give to our 13 Connects Give To Teachers Drive, which is benefiting the Public Education Foundation.

You can make a monetary donation at ktnv.com/13connects or by texting "13CONNECTS" to 50155.

You donation helps pay for a "Classroom In A Box" kit that will go directly to local teachers.

Help us reach our goal of $7,000.

Giving is easy and give what you can.