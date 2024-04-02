Watch Now
WATCH LIVE: Tropicana Las Vegas closing its doors for good

John Locher/AP
People walk outside of the Tropicana hotel-casino Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Las Vegas. The property is scheduled to close April 2, 2024. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 11:51 AM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 14:51:00-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After nearly 67 years, the doors of the Tropicana Las Vegas are closing for the very last time. The property will eventually be demolished later this year to make way for a new major league baseball stadium.

Watch the closing ceremony live here at 1 p.m.

Visitors and employees have flocked to the property to revere a piece of Las Vegas history and share memories of the Tropicana.

The property is set to undergo demolition in October later this year.

End of an era: People pack Tropicana Las Vegas for one last look before it closes for good

