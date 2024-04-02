WATCH LIVE: Tropicana Las Vegas closing its doors for good

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After nearly 67 years, the doors of the Tropicana Las Vegas are closing for the very last time. The property will eventually be demolished later this year to make way for a new major league baseball stadium.

Watch the closing ceremony live here at 1 p.m.

Visitors and employees have flocked to the property to revere a piece of Las Vegas history and share memories of the Tropicana.

The property is set to undergo demolition in October later this year.