With Tropicana closing, the real work is set to begin

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The closing of the Tropicana Las Vegas on Tuesday will lead to some casino workers in the valley being out of a job.

At the same time, however, the razing of the "Trop" and the eventual building of a $1.5 billion ballpark for the Oakland A's will lead to work for many in Southern Nevada.

Vince Saavedra, secretary-treasurer for the Southern Nevada Building Trades Unions, says the demolition of the Trop alone will put several hundred laborers to work.

"For union members, it means a check and food on the table," Saavedra says. "This is money that will be reinvested into our community, so we're super excited."

After nearly seven decades, the Tropicana's reign at the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue is over.

According to executives with Bally's Corporation, the parent company of the property, the demolition of the resort will take place sometime in October.

The A's want to start construction of a 30,000-seat ballpark there in early 2025. Bally's executives have said they want to build a new casino at the site, which totals more than 30 acres.

Tearing down something old to build something cutting edge — which is what the A's ballpark would certainly be — is part of the Las Vegas story, says Tony Alamo, former chairman of the Nevada Gaming Commission.

"Change for Las Vegas is always for the better," Alamo says. "We've reinvented ourselves and we've survived over time. Reinventing yourself to compete in a worldwide market, that's what Las Vegas does."

Part of the city's latest reinvention is into the world of sports. Las Vegas is now clearly one of the top sports cities in the U.S.

"It's not just the best restaurants and shows anymore," Alamo says. "Now it's the best sports, too."

The plan is for the new A's ballpark to be ready in time for the 2028 season. It's not yet known when Bally's might start construction on a new casino.