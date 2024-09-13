Plans outlined for A's stadium as countdown to Tropicana implosion moves forward

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — While the A's and their construction partners are planning for their stadium groundbreaking in early 2025, some locals want to be here for one last goodbye to the Tropicana.

The implosion of the iconic hotel and casino is happening in less than 30 days on October 9.

So what's going through the minds of locals? Locals like Will Smith, who has lived in Las Vegas for 24 years.

Have you seen an implosion before?

"Yes, I have seen the Dunes, I have seen the Landmark," Smith said.

Early in the morning on October 9, the two buildings of the Tropicana will be coming down as the A's make way for their new ballpark.

Thursday, the A's and construction partners outlined their plans to local businesses by showing them projects they could soon bid on.

"We were really trying to think of the elements we needed in Las Vegas," said Frankie Sharpe, who is an architect for the project.

As we say goodbye to one icon, Sharpe says they want to replace it with another.

"We have done projects all over the world, some really iconic buildings but this will be our first stadium," Sharpe said.

They want to start construction in the second quarter of 2025.

You will also see a new Bally's owned casino and resort coming to the lot connected to the stadium, but those plans have not yet been released.

Do you think you will come to watch this one?

"Yes," said Smith. "Because it is two different buildings."

Just like the past implosions that attracted crowds, Trop's will be something to see.

"Going to be a good one," Smith said.

Any tips for folks who want to come out here?

"Yes, bring beer," Smith said.