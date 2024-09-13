A’s looking to provide thousands of jobs to locals for construction of ballpark

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hundreds of local business owners gathered at The Rio on Thursday to hear from the A’s as the team announced they are looking for around 16,000 workers to help build the ballpark.

“This is building the team that is going to build the stadium,” A’s President Dave Kaval said. “In the same way we build the team on the field, I need a third baseman, I need a shortstop, I need an outfielder, we’re doing the same thing with our construction team.”

15% of all contracts must go to small local businesses, 51% of all workers must be diverse workers and contractors must pay prevailing wage rates.

“It brings a level of sustainability to the economy,” Dig Alert Done Right Director/Partner Michael Lanning said. “It’s not just gambling anymore, it’s sports, it brings more jobs, it’s just helping with the sustainability with the valley.”

After the Tropicana Hotel implosion on October 9, groundbreaking for the new ballpark will start in 2025 and is expected to be completed in 2028.

For more information on employment opportunities for the A’s ballpark project go to www.mmjvlva.com.