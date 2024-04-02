End of an era: People pack Tropicana Las Vegas for one last look before it closes for good

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monday night marked the last night the famous Tropicana Hotel & Casino was open.

The entire casino closes at 12 p.m. Tuesday and the casino closed at 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Droves of people packed the casino Monday night, making their last bets and taking in their last sights of the historic hotel before it closed.

"It's the end of an era, it's like we're crazy why aren't we going to go there? So, we made it a point to come here tonight and it was so enjoyable," said Linda Chain, who first visited the Tropicana in 1975.

Chain and her husband Jeff say they used to visit the Tropicana often, but Monday night was the couple's first time back inside in the past 20 years.

"Just for the nostalgia of it. We, like so many others, came because of that. We met so many people staying for the weekend," said Linda Chain.

"I have a lot of fond memories. I've been in Las Vegas for many, many years — decades — so it's good to just come back and bid the good lady farewell," said Jeff Chain.

The Tropicana looked a bit different than they were used to. Many machines and tables were closed Monday night, but the ones still open were occupied by droves of people just taking in their last Tropicana experience.

"It's literally the end of the road for Tropicana. It's sad, but it's got to happen, I guess," said Las Vegas showgirl Linda Terry.

"I have stayed here a couple of times to just look around and for the history, and I had to come down one last time before they close up," said casino merchandise collector Will Ross.

Ross is part of the Southern California Casino Chip Collector's Club. Many of those club members are in Las Vegas now to get their hands on some last-minute chips.

"I'm going to go on a little run and see if I can close them out," Ross said.

Others are leaving with pictures and memories to hold onto forever.

"Our pictures inside and out were our last-minute mementos. We're not really collectors, but that means a lot to come down here and say goodbye," said Jeff Chain.

Channel 13 will have live coverage of the closure of the Tropicana Tuesday.