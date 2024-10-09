Final goodbyes: Las Vegas' historic Tropicana about to implode

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The highly anticipated implosion of the Tropicana Las Vegas Hotel and Casino is just hours away. Channel 13 has you covered through the whole implosion from start to finish.

The 67-year-old hotel-casino sitting on the corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue will join the list of 13 Las Vegas hotels that were imploded between 1993 and 2016.



The demolition sequence will start with the Paradise Tower followed by the Club Tower. Both structures are expected to collapse into each other after the implosion button is pressed.

There will be no public viewing areas of the implosion due to safety restrictions. Channel 13 will be streaming the implosion on ktnv.com/live.

For your safety, The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is closing roads in the surrounding areas of the Tropicana starting at 11 p.m. Reno Avenue from Frank Sinatra to Koval will also be closed.

LVMPD expects roads to reopen by 6 a.m. on Oct. 9.

Final goodbyes to the Tropicana hotel-casino

Starting from 2:05 a.m. to 2:20 a.m., a number of representatives are set to take the mic to reflect on the historic hotel and its legacy in Las Vegas.



Bally's Corporation Chairman, Soo Kim

Tropicana Las Vegas General Manager and Vice President of Hospitality, Arik Knowles

Sr. Project Manager of GGG Demolition, Vince Gutierrez and President of Controlled Demolition, Inc., Mark Loizeaux

Chief Executive Officer and President of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, Steve Hill

Clark County Commissioner, Jim Gibson

CEO and Creative Director of Fireworks by Grucci Inc., Phil Grucci

Kim said this moment in Las Vegas history represents more than just the next chapter— 'it's the evolution of the Strip, where legend meets innovation to create something truly unforgettable.'

The Tropicana Las Vegas was one of the original pioneers of the Strip, setting the stage for the vibrant, larger-than-life entertainment destination we know and love today.

While highlighting the memorable moments, Kim will also look ahead to the plans the implosion will allow for in Las Vegas.

The land is set to be transformed into a new Las Vegas ballpark for the Oakland Athletics. The ballpark will take up about nine acres— with a resort on-site planned by Bally's and Gaming and Leisure Properties.



Show to kick off implosion

Starting at 2:30 a.m., a show will be put on by Fireworks by Grucci— the company responsible for many shows on the Strip.

555 drones are planned to be up in the sky accompanying a fireworks display that is expected to last roughly seven minutes.

Actual implosion

At approximately 2:37 a.m., the button will be pressed for the implosion of the Tropicana. Officials are estimating the implosion to take 22 seconds.

History of the Tropicana

The Tropicana is a hotel casino with a storied past. Channel 13's Tricia Kean sat down with two local historians to talk about the Tropicana's ties to the mob, Hollywood legends, jazz greats and glamorous showgirls.

How the implosion will work

Controlled Demolition Inc. and GGG Demolition are the two companies in charge of the implosion. President and owner of Controlled Demolition, Inc., Mark Loizeaux, said a lot of preparation has gone into the moment of destruction.

In a concrete structure like the Club Tower, we’re dealing with sticks of dynamite like you see in the cartoons.

"You'll hear 'bang, bang, bang'— nothing happens— that's the initiation system going off. Then 'boom, boom, boom'— those are the charges going off and that's when the structure starts to move," Loizeaux said.

After the fireworks show, he said a button would be pushed to set off both explosions— making both buildings drop almost simultaneously.

Controlled Demolition, Inc. has brought down 35 buildings in Clark County since 1993— notable projects like the Dunes North Tower, Frontier, Hacienda, Stardust and Riviera.

Memorable Experiences at the Tropicana

Channel 13's Abel Garcia spoke to a few locals near the site Tuesday afternoon to hear their thoughts on the upcoming implosion.

Channel 13's Ryan Ketcham also spoke to a UCLA graduate whose first casino experience was in the Tropicana. He said while it's sad to see this historic hotel go, he has accepted its fate.

What happens with everything inside the Tropicana

If you were wondering where the prized items inside the Tropicana go, you are in the right place.

Las Vegas Magician, Murray SawChuck, is preserving some pieces of its history for his home. Channel 13's Shakeria Hawkins spoke to him about how he plans to keep the hotel's legacy alive.

What comes next?

Channel 13 is following what comes after the implosion.

