FBI offers $5,000 reward for information on Rampart Casino robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The FBI is offering $5,000 to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect connected to an armed robbery at Rampart Casino in Summerlin last month.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to reports of the armed robbery on Nov. 13. Surveillance video shows the male suspect wore a ballistic helmet, blue sunglasses, a black face mask and a blue and yellow security jacket during the incident.
LVMPD also released additional footage showing the suspect fleeing the scene on a bicycle.
Surveillance video
Anyone who can identify the suspect or may have information about this incident is urged to contact LVMPD Robbery by phone at 702-828-3591, or by email at Robbery@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
-
More than 100 arrests and citations made in recent sex trafficking operationA total of 115 arrests and citations were made between Nov. 19 - 22 of this year, an 11.6% increase from the 103 recorded in 2024, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Las Vegas police officer arrested on five domestic violence-related chargesThe Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is announcing the arrest of one of its officers, Chandler Pike, on charges related to domestic violence.
Homicide investigation underway in HendersonA homicide investigation is underway in Henderson, and a suspect is in custody on Tuesday night, according to the Henderson Police Department.
Police arrest boyfriend for murder after woman is found shot in Spring ValleyLas Vegas police announced the arrest of Richard Watson, who was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon.