FBI offers $5,000 reward for information on Rampart Casino robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The FBI is offering $5,000 to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect connected to an armed robbery at Rampart Casino in Summerlin last month.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to reports of the armed robbery on Nov. 13. Surveillance video shows the male suspect wore a ballistic helmet, blue sunglasses, a black face mask and a blue and yellow security jacket during the incident.

LVMPD

LVMPD

LVMPD also released additional footage showing the suspect fleeing the scene on a bicycle.

Surveillance video

Summerlin Casino Robbery Suspect Flees on Bike

Anyone who can identify the suspect or may have information about this incident is urged to contact LVMPD Robbery by phone at 702-828-3591, or by email at Robbery@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

