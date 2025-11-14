LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are searching for a suspect after a reported robbery at a Summerlin casino.

An official with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department told Channel 13 that the main cage at the Rampart casino was robbed overnight.

Officers got the call around 10:30 p.m. Thursday and quickly swarmed the area, even bringing in a helicopter to help secure a perimeter around the property.

Here's video of the scene shot by one of our reporters:

Police searching for suspect in Summerlin casino robbery

Police say the person responsible may have gotten away before they arrived.

No description of the suspect has been released at this time.

No injuries were reported, and robbery detectives are continuing to investigate.