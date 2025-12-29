Report: Officer threw phone down the stairs before arrest on domestic violence charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 has learned new details in the arrest of a Las Vegas Metro officer on domestic battery charges.

Melinda Amillia Cooper was one of four officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested in the month of December for domestic violence.

Her arrest followed Chandler Pike's arrest on Dec. 3 and Philippe Dinh's arrest on Dec. 10. Gary Moody's arrest was announced Dec. 22.

According to the arrest report, LVMPD received a call early Dec. 19 from a woman saying Cooper had battered her and was refusing to leave her home.

When officers arrived, they interviewed the caller, who said that she had been dating Cooper for about a year.

That night, the caller stated that Cooper had been out, but the two had been texting without incident, and Cooper said she was planning to stay at the caller's home that night.

When Cooper arrived, the caller said she appeared visibly upset and would leave the home but then return shortly, reportedly three to four times.

The caller said she would try to text Cooper to ask what was wrong, and while she had left, Cooper would call her back, which led to an argument.

During Cooper's final return, the caller said Cooper took her phone. Then the caller tried to get it back, she said Cooper pushed her before throwing the phone down the stairs, shattering the screen.

As the caller went down the stairs to get her phone back, she said Cooper pulled her hair, causing both of them to fall down the stairs.

When they reached the floor, the caller said Cooper mounted her, and she tried to push Cooper off and yelled for help, which woke her daughters up.

One daughter came down the stairs just as the caller pushed Cooper off her and told Cooper repeatedly to leave.

When later interviewed by police, the daughter said Cooper was there, saying the caller had been talking to her ex-husband and wanted to know more about it.

Cooper declined to be interviewed as part of the investigation.

Cooper is currently out on bail and is set to return to court on Feb. 23 for a status check hearing.