Las Vegas police officer facing domestic battery charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Metro police officer with a championship boxing background is now facing domestic battery charges.
Melinda Amillia Cooper is set to appear in court tomorrow morning. This marks the third Metro officer arrested for domestic violence in about three weeks — with police announcing Chandler Pike's arrest on Dec. 3 and Philippe Dinh's arrest on Dec. 10.
As we reported in April, Cooper is a former women's flyweight boxing champion who was inducted into the International Women's Boxing Hall of Fame earlier this year. Metro had previously posted about this on X, but the post has now been taken down.
Police have not yet responded to our request for comment on Cooper's arrest.
