Las Vegas police officer inducted into International Women's Boxing Hall of Fame

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police celebrated one of their own officers, who's done more than protecting her community.

Former Women's Flyweight Champion, Melinda Cooper was inducted into the "International Women's Boxing Hall of Fame".

Cooper was recognized for her hard work and resilience in and outside of the ring.

According to a post on "X" by LVMPD, she is now joining 12 other female boxers who have served or currently serve in law enforcement.

Cooper made her pro debut at the age of 17 at the former Aladdin Hotel in Las Vegas. Her last fight was in 2014, and finished with a 23-2 record.

When Cooper turned pro, she became the first female to be licensed by the state of Nevada to box professionally under the age of 18.

In an effort to highlight Women's Boxing, Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley has proclaimed April 5, as "International Women's Boxing Hall of Fame Day."

This day marks a significant milestone celebrating the extraordinary contributions women have made to the sport of boxing.

