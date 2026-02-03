LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has informed us that an officer-involved shooting occurred early this morning.

It happened in the 8400 block of South Maryland Parkway.

Details are limited at this time, but LVMPD has advised that South Maryland Parkway from Windmill Lane to Wigwam Avenue will experience closures for the next few hours.

WATCH | Channel 13's footage of the scene

Shooting under investigation on Maryland Parkway

This investigation is still ongoing. Channel 13 is at the scene ahead of a media briefing scheduled this morning.



We will update this story as new information becomes available.