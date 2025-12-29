Police searching for suspect involved in overnight Spring Valley barricade

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are searching for a suspect in an overnight barricade situation.

Police responded to a neighborhood near Jones and Spring Mountain around midnight after a man said his brother stabbed him.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

SWAT teams surrounded the home where the suspect was believed to be hiding, but the suspect was not found inside.

The barricade has since ended, but the suspect is still on the loose.

Channel 13 captured this footage at the scene as SWAT surrounded the home: