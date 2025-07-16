Las Vegas Metro police investigating armored truck robbery near Queensridge

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a robbery Wednesday afternoon near Queensridge.

Metro said the call came in around 12:14 p.m. to the 9800 block of West Charleston Avenue.



According to a Metro source, the robbery involved an armored truck and around $300,000 was stolen.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Updates will be added as they are made available.