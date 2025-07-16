Las Vegas Metro police investigating armored truck robbery near Queensridge

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a robbery Wednesday afternoon near Queensridge.
Metro said the call came in around 12:14 p.m. to the 9800 block of West Charleston Avenue.
According to a Metro source, the robbery involved an armored truck and around $300,000 was stolen.
No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.
This is a developing story. Updates will be added as they are made available.
Crime & Court on Channel 13
LVMPD investigating armored truck robbery near Queensridge
Authorities investigating dead dog found near downtown Las Vegas
4 injured, 2 hospitalized after fight leads to stabbing at Las Vegas casino, police say
Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs granted special release to speak at prisoner rehabilitation event
Authorities investigating after man reportedly set fires in east Las Vegas
Father of missing Utah teen pleads for her safe return
[VIDEO] Shooting on Las Vegas Boulevard (May 17, 2025)
Video shows end of police chase through east Las Vegas
Woman 'violently ejected' from Trump Hotel Las Vegas, wrongful death suit says
Domestic dispute turns deadly after son stabs father, police say