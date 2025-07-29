Las Vegas man shoots and kills four people in Midtown Manhattan

At least four people, including an off-duty NYPD officer, were shot and killed in Midtown Manhattan in New York on Monday evening by a Las Vegas man, according to CNN.

The suspect has been named as 27-year-old Shane Tamura, according to the Associated Press.

According to CNN, the suspected gunman had a concealed weapons permit, but did not have a significant criminal background.

Police believe the gunman entered a corporate building that contains offices for Blackstone and the NFL headquarters.

While in the lobby, the suspect allegedly shot and killed a police officer who was working as private security and killed at least three others.

The suspect would eventually turn the gun on himself and died.

It's unclear if the suspect had a specific target or why he was at the building.

Channel 13 will continue providing updates.

This is a developing story.

