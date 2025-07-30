Suspect in Reba the bulldog's death pleads guilty to animal cruelty

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One of the suspects in the death of Reba the bulldog was in court on Wednesday.

Isaac Laushaul Jr. entered a guilty plea to one count of animal cruelty in connection to the dog's death.

Laushaul initially entered a plea of not guilty to the charges. He was arrested with Markeisha Foster, who has since pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and is now out of custody ahead of her Sept. 8 sentencing.

Reba's case sparked outrage across the Las Vegas community when she was found duct-taped inside a plastic container in triple-digit heat last summer. Rescuers rushed her to a veterinarian for emergency care, but it was too late. A necropsy report found Reba had died of heat stroke.

Laushaul and Foster were arrested on Dec. 27.

An arrest report obtained by Channel 13 outlined the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's lengthy investigation to find and arrest those responsible for Reba's death. According to the report, Reba — called Nike by her former owner — was Laushaul's dog.

This surveillance footage was used by police to help identify suspects in Reba's case:

New video shows possible suspects in death of Reba the bulldog

Laushaul will be back in court on Sept. 10 for sentencing.