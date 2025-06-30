LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Markeisha Foster, one of two suspects in the case of the death of Reba the bulldog, has been released from custody.

Foster appeared in court Monday morning wearing street clothes and sitting apart from those still housed at the Clark County Detention Center.

Channel 13 was in court Monday morning. You can watch the full proceedings here:

Suspect in Reba the bulldog's death released from Clark County custody while awaiting sentencing

Foster, 30, was held on a $50,000 bond on a charge of one count of willful/malicious torture or killing of an animal.

On June 5, she agreed to plead guilty to a lesser charge: one count of attempt to kill, maim or disfigure the animal of another.

Prosecutors and Foster's defense team agreed to a sentence of seven months' incarceration, with seven months' credit for time served.

Her sentencing is set for Sept. 8, 2025.

Reba's case sparked outrage across the Las Vegas community when she was found duct-taped inside a plastic container in triple-digit heat last summer. Rescuers rushed her to a veterinarian for emergency care, but it was too late. A necropsy report found Reba had died of heat stroke.

Foster and her former boyfriend, Isaac Laushaul Jr., were arrested on Dec. 27.

An arrest report obtained by Channel 13 outlined the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's lengthy investigation to find and arrest those responsible for Reba's death. According to the report, Reba — called Nike by her former owner — was Laushaul's dog.

Foster admitted to being with Laushaul when the two were caught on surveillance video leaving Reba in the plastic container outside a business on Maryland Parkway and Katie Avenue.

This surveillance footage was used by police to help identify suspects in Reba's case:

New video shows possible suspects in death of Reba the bulldog

Laushaul is set to appear in court on July 2 at 10 a.m