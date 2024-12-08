UPDATE: Suspect arrested in animal cruelty case with Reba, the English Bulldog

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday evening, Las Vegas Metro announced they have caught the individual responsible for abandoning Reba, an English bulldog.

The English Bulldog was found in a plastic container behind a business in the 1100 block of East Twain Avenue on July 26 of this year. Reba was in critical condition when found and ultimately died.

The suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Issac Laushaul Jr.

He's been taken into custody and will be booked into Clark County Detention Center for a felony charge of willful, malicious torture and maiming of an animal.

