Watch Now
Local News

Actions

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in animal cruelty case with Reba, the English Bulldog

Reba - animal cruelty investigation
KTNV
Reba - animal cruelty investigation
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday evening, Las Vegas Metro announced they have caught the individual responsible for abandoning Reba, an English bulldog.

The English Bulldog was found in a plastic container behind a business in the 1100 block of East Twain Avenue on July 26 of this year. Reba was in critical condition when found and ultimately died.

READ MORE: English Bulldog found in closed, taped plastic container has died

Reba found in plastic container

Local News

English bulldog found in closed, taped plastic container has died

Joe Moeller

The suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Issac Laushaul Jr.

He's been taken into custody and will be booked into Clark County Detention Center for a felony charge of willful, malicious torture and maiming of an animal.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH