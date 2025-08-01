Prosecutors will seek death penalty for Youtuber accused in live streamed murders

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Prosecutors have filed an intent to seek the death penalty for the Youtuber accused of shooting and killing two content creators on the Las Vegas Strip, according to court documents.
Manuel Ruiz, known online as "Sin City Manny", is accused of murdering Rodney and Tanisha Finley during a livestream at the Bellagio Fountains on June 8. Ruiz is charged with two felony counts of murder with a deadly weapon.
In court documents, prosecutors cite two key "aggravating circumstances" as the basis for pursuing capital punishment. First, prosecutors allege that Ruiz committed multiple murders. Second, they claim Ruiz's actions posed a "great risk of death" to others.
Under Nevada law, prosecutors must prove the existence of certain aggravating factors to make a defendant eligible for the death penalty.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting stemmed from on online feud between the content creators.
A day after the shooting, Ruiz turned himself in at a Henderson police station and claims he acted in self-defense. He remains in custody.
VIDEO | Manuel Ruiz turning himself in to Henderson police
-
Las Vegas armored truck robbery suspect arrested in TexasPolice arrested 29-year-old Devonte Jackson in Centerville, Texas, in connection with a $300,000 armored truck robbery in west Las Vegas. Jackson is pending extradition.
Private gun sale between casino workers scrutinized after deadly NYC shootingQuestions emerge about the legality of a private gun sale between Shane Tamura and his supervisor Rick Ackley at Horseshoe Las Vegas after Tamura used the weapon in a deadly New York City shooting.
Aliante shooting suspect pleads not guilty to state chargesOn Thursday, Aerion Warmsley was in court where he pleaded not guilty to state charges and waived his right to a speedy trial.
Nevada Secretary of State warns of scams impersonating officials and loved onesWith fraudsters utilizing AI to pry information and funds from victims, Nevada Secretary of State, Francisco Aguilar, warns Nevadans to stay vigilant and protect themselves from these realistic scams.