Prosecutors will seek death penalty for Youtuber accused in live streamed murders

Prosecutors seek death penalty for YouTuber Manuel "Sin City Manny" Ruiz, accused of killing two content creators during a livestream at the Bellagio Fountains in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Prosecutors have filed an intent to seek the death penalty for the Youtuber accused of shooting and killing two content creators on the Las Vegas Strip, according to court documents.

Manuel Ruiz, known online as "Sin City Manny", is accused of murdering Rodney and Tanisha Finley during a livestream at the Bellagio Fountains on June 8. Ruiz is charged with two felony counts of murder with a deadly weapon.

In court documents, prosecutors cite two key "aggravating circumstances" as the basis for pursuing capital punishment. First, prosecutors allege that Ruiz committed multiple murders. Second, they claim Ruiz's actions posed a "great risk of death" to others.

Under Nevada law, prosecutors must prove the existence of certain aggravating factors to make a defendant eligible for the death penalty.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the shooting stemmed from on online feud between the content creators.

A day after the shooting, Ruiz turned himself in at a Henderson police station and claims he acted in self-defense. He remains in custody.

