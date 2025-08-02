Officers hospitalized after response to 'petit larceny' near Silverton Casino

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Earlier this evening, traffic cameras showed police presence on Blue Diamond Road and Hinson Street. LVMPD has confirmed that "petit larceny" was the cause.
Officers arrived at the 4100 block of Blue Diamond Road in response to the incident, where they tried to make contact with suspects fleeing the scene in a vehicle. An officer was attacked by the suspects in the process, and two officers were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to LVMPD.
The suspects are now in custody, according to officials.
LVMPD shared that westbound Blue Diamond Road at Hinson Street will be closed for several hours.
