Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

New video shows YouTube streamer turn himself in after fatal shooting on Las Vegas Strip

Manny Ruiz bodycam
HPD
Newly released body-worn camera video shows the moment 41-year-old Manuel Ruiz turned himself in at a local police station.
Manny Ruiz bodycam
Posted
and last updated

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Newly released body-worn camera video shows the moment a man suspected of killing two people on the Las Vegas Strip turned himself in at a local police station.

Police say Manuel "Manny" Ruiz, 41, shot and killed 44-year-old Rodney Finley and 43-year-old Tanisha Finley near the Bellagio Fountains on Sunday night. The next day, he turned himself in at a Henderson Police station.

This video, made public on Wednesday, shows the arrest of Manny Ruiz:

New video shows YouTuber turn himself in after fatal shooting on Las Vegas Strip

Ruiz was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon.

At the time, police called the shooting an isolated incident that may have stemmed from a social media conflict. An arrest report obtained by Channel 13 has since revealed what investigators learned about the social media beef that turned deadly.

WATCH | Senior reporter Alyssa Bethencourt breaks down the latest developments in this case:

New developments in fatal shooting of 2 people on Las Vegas Strip

In their report, investigators state Ruiz and Rodney Finley (known online as "Finny") were content creators who often livestreamed content around Las Vegas. A fellow creator told police Ruiz and Finny had been in an ongoing feud since October 2023 and had recently been in a fight on Fremont Street.

Video circulated online showed a brief confrontation between Ruiz and Finny outside the Bellagio Fountains before the shooting. Ruiz told police he has a concealed carry permit and shot Finny and his wife in self-defense. He told investigators he saw Finny reach for his waistband and thought he would pull out a gun. When he turned and saw Bubbly, he noticed a shiny, black object in her hand and fired at her, too, according to the arrest report.

Ruiz is being held without bail. He is expected back in court on Thursday at 8:30 a.m.

Witness Las Vegas Strip Shooting

Crime

Witnesses give first hand accounts of deadly Las Vegas Strip shooting

Ryan Ketcham

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

13 Connects

Your unused furniture and appliances can make a difference. Here's how