New video shows YouTube streamer turn himself in after fatal shooting on Las Vegas Strip

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Newly released body-worn camera video shows the moment a man suspected of killing two people on the Las Vegas Strip turned himself in at a local police station.

Police say Manuel "Manny" Ruiz, 41, shot and killed 44-year-old Rodney Finley and 43-year-old Tanisha Finley near the Bellagio Fountains on Sunday night. The next day, he turned himself in at a Henderson Police station.

This video, made public on Wednesday, shows the arrest of Manny Ruiz:

Ruiz was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on two counts of open murder with a deadly weapon.

At the time, police called the shooting an isolated incident that may have stemmed from a social media conflict. An arrest report obtained by Channel 13 has since revealed what investigators learned about the social media beef that turned deadly.

WATCH | Senior reporter Alyssa Bethencourt breaks down the latest developments in this case:

In their report, investigators state Ruiz and Rodney Finley (known online as "Finny") were content creators who often livestreamed content around Las Vegas. A fellow creator told police Ruiz and Finny had been in an ongoing feud since October 2023 and had recently been in a fight on Fremont Street.

Video circulated online showed a brief confrontation between Ruiz and Finny outside the Bellagio Fountains before the shooting. Ruiz told police he has a concealed carry permit and shot Finny and his wife in self-defense. He told investigators he saw Finny reach for his waistband and thought he would pull out a gun. When he turned and saw Bubbly, he noticed a shiny, black object in her hand and fired at her, too, according to the arrest report.

Ruiz is being held without bail. He is expected back in court on Thursday at 8:30 a.m.