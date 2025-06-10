Witnesses give first hand accounts of deadly Las Vegas Strip shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Less than 24 hours ago, the same walkway tourists are using in front of the Bellagio Fountains was a scene of chaos.

A deadly shooting broke out killing two people. One tourist tells me he saw it all happen.

Suspect in deadly Las Vegas Strip shooting turns himself in

“My wife and I were actually just watching the fountains over here from our balcony and just out of nowhere we heard our first bang we just looked at each other and the bangs just started coming and coming and coming," said Edward, who saw the shooting happen from the balcony of his hotel room Monday night.

“It was a horrifying situation.”

Edward and his wife are in town for their 13th wedding anniversary. He tells me both of them were in shock and fear when the shots rang out.

“From where we were at, it was just so loud. It sounded like it was maybe six, seven feet away from us, that’s why we got so scared, we don’t know where it was coming from at the moment," Edward said.

He captured a video showing the moments following the deadly shooting. It shows heavy police response blocking all travel in front of the Bellagio.

Las Vegas Metro Police says there were officers on routine patrol who heard the gunshots as the deadly shooting happened.

Police blocked all pedestrian and vehicle traffic on northbound and southbound Las Vegas Boulevard around the Bellagio, from Flamingo Road to Harmon Avenue, for several hours after the shooting at 10:40 p.m.

“Las Vegas Police Department, they showed up instantly and that made us feel safe," Edward said.

Police announced Monday morning that they arrested 41-year-old Manuel Ruiz. They say the suspect walked into the Henderson Police Department to turn himself in.

According to documents Channel 13 investigated, Ruiz did not have any criminal history. He is being held now on two charges of open murder with a deadly weapon.

Police say this is an isolated incident that may have stemmed from a social media dispute.

Edward and his wife returned to the Strip Monday, less than 24 hours after the deadly shooting. Despite there being no active threat, he tells me still, they had an uneasy feeling being there.

"Honestly, I don’t think it’s going to erase," Edward said.

The same sentiment was shared by tourists Monday.

“Is it in the back of your mind at all?" I asked one tourist.

"Oh yes definitely, definitely, not just on the Strip but anywhere like since this happened you have to be more aware of your surroundings," said Carl Mills, who is in Las Vegas for the first time.

Police say this investigation is still ongoing.

We will continue to work to learn more information on what led up to this deadly shooting, such as how many shots were fired and the identity of the victims.

We will update you with the latest information once we receive it.

Manuel Ruiz is expected to make his initial court appearance June 10 at 9 a.m.

We have this viewer-submitted video that shows the scene on the Strip as authorities investigated