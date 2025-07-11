YouTuber indicted for murder in Las Vegas Strip shooting that killed two content creators during livestream

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Clark County grand jury has indicted the YouTuber accused of shooting and killing two content creators during a livestream on the Las Vegas Strip last month.

Manuel "Manny" Ruiz, known online as "Sin City Manny," is charged with two felony counts of murder with the use of a deadly weapon in the shooting of Rodney and Tanisha Finley on June 8, according to court records unsealed on Friday.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the shooting stems from an online feud between Ruiz and the Finleys that had been going on for more than a year.

The Finleys were livestreaming in front of the Bellagio Fountains when police say Ruiz pulled out a gun and fired at the couple. They died at the scene.

Ruiz turned himself in at a Henderson police station a day after the shooting. He said he was acting in self-defense.

He is currently in custody without bail and is expected to be arraigned on July 17.

