Man accused of fatal Las Vegas Strip shooting will seek hiring a private lawyer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The YouTuber accused of shooting and killing two people on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday night will stay in jail for the time being.

Manuel "Manny" Ruiz was in court Thursday morning, and he will continue to be held without bail.

Channel 13 was there in court for the proceedings.

Ruiz asked Judge Amy Chelini for a three-week extension in his trial to look into hiring his own lawyer.

Ruiz was taken into custody for the shooting deaths of Rodney Finley and Tanisha Finley, also known as Finny and Bubbly.

Ruiz and Finny reportedly had a feud over social media. When Ruiz saw Finny in front of the Bellagio Sunday evening, he reportedly shot Finny and Bubbly in self-defense.

Ruiz eventually turned himself in to the Henderson Police Department.

Ruiz was arrested on two charges of open murder with a deadly weapon.

He is set to return to court July 3.