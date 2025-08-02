New details shared after four people were hospitalized due to a 'petit larceny' near Silverton Casino

UPDATE

Captain Ryan Wiggins, bureau commander of LVMPD’s Internal Oversight and Constitutional Policing department, held a media briefing regarding the “petit larceny” that occurred the evening of August 1.

He shared that officers got a call for service regarding a theft on Blue Diamond Road. Upon arrival, officers found a suspect that they attempted to take into custody, and experienced resistance from them. As this occurred, other suspects intervened and got in the way of the officers’ process.

One officer held onto the suspect, who got in a vehicle that drove away at high speed, dragging the officer still holding onto them.

The vehicle headed southbound, where it crashed.

Officer Wiggins noted that an unrelated box truck collided with an LVMPD vehicle, causing additional injuries.

Four suspects were taken in. At this time, it’s believed that no weapons were involved.

One officer received serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and one received minor injuries. Both were taken to a nearby hospital.

Officer Wiggins shared that the initial suspect and the driver of the vehicle also sustained minor injuries, and were transported to a nearby hospital as well.

The road will be closed between Hinson Street and Arville Street as the investigation continues.

Earlier this evening, traffic cameras showed police presence on Blue Diamond Road and Hinson Street. LVMPD has confirmed that "petit larceny" was the cause.

Two officers have been injured while attempting to stop individuals who were shoplifting at a business near Blue Diamond and Arville.



Both officers have been transported to UMC with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.



It is believed all suspects are in custody.



It is believed all suspects are in custody.

Officers arrived at the 4100 block of Blue Diamond Road in response to the incident, where they tried to make contact with four suspects fleeing the scene in a vehicle. An officer was attacked by the suspects in the process, and two officers were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to LVMPD.

There were four suspects taken into custody, officials said. "It is believed all suspects are in custody," a recent tweet from LVMPD stated.

LVMPD shared that westbound Blue Diamond Road at Hinson Street will be closed for several hours.