Las Vegas man to serve 90 days in jail for hate crime attack on Filipino neighbor

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man who attacked his elderly Filipino neighbor has been sentenced to serve 90 days in jail after pleading guilty but mentally ill to hate crime charges.

After his jail time is served, Judge Jennifer Schwartz ordered Christian Lentz to serve five years of probation and participate in mental health court. If he violates those terms, he could face 12 to 30 years in prison, Schwartz ruled.

Then 77-year-old Amadeo Quindara says he was sitting in his garage in Mountains Edge on May 30, 2023 when Lentz, his neighbor, violently attacked him.

Quindara was knocked unconscious during the beating, which left him with a brain bleed, memory loss and other permanent injuries, the Quindara family tells Channel 13.

This is a story we've followed since the very beginning, when the Quindara family first reached out to Channel 13. They showed us surveillance footage that captured the moment Lentz approached the Quindara's garage before the attack.

Quindara says one day before he was attacked, Lentz told him and his friends to "speak English" when he heard them talking in Tagalog.

Lentz's attorney, Mandy McKellar, says Lentz had a severe psychotic break from bipolar disorder.