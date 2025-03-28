Suspended Metro sergeant faces new allegations of placing hidden cameras in bathroom

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A suspended Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department sergeant accused of abusing his police powers and possessing child sexual abuse material now faces additional allegations in a new indictment.

In newly released documents, Channel 13 has learned that Kevin Menon is now accused of 28 counts of capturing an image of the private area of another person, which is a gross misdemeanor in Nevada.

According to the indictment we reviewed, prosecutors allege Menon installed hidden cameras in the vents of a bathroom in his home while he was out on bail in his abuse of powers case.

Menon is facing charges in two separate cases — one for abusing police powers by allegedly manufacturing bogus arrests on the Las Vegas Strip and the other for possession of child sex abuse material.

13 Investigates previously obtained a document showing the Clark County District Attorney might seek a new indictment against Menon for capturing an image of the private area of a person.

During a recent search of Menon's home, investigators took a laptop, iPhones, thumb drives, Kindles, Amazon Fire TV Sticks, an iPod, computer discs, and digital cameras and recorders that were part of the home security system.

Menon has pleaded not guilty. In another recent court filing, he claims he is the victim of malicious prosecution because he reported his superiors at Metro. An Internal Affairs complaint lodged by Menon includes allegations of racist comments and messages.

Menon appeared in court on Friday morning to be arraigned on the new charges.

The state requested a cash bail of $1 million on the new charges, arguing prosecutors believe Menon is a flight risk and claiming there is a high probability he would be convicted.

The court ordered Menon be held on a bond of $56,000.