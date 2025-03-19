Suspended Metro sergeant's home searched again, could face more charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Suspended Metro sergeant Kevin Menon could be facing a second indictment on even more criminal charges.

This is in the wake of several stories that I broke last week.

Attorney for suspended LVMPD sergeant files motion to disqualify judge

Menon is facing charges in two separate cases — one for abusing police powers by manufacturing bogus arrests on the Las Vegas Strip and the other for possession of child sex abuse material.

Menon's attorneys in the abuse of powers case want it dismissed, claiming he's being retaliated against by Metro for blowing the whistle on racism in the department.

On Monday, just days after that court filing and our reporting, Metro served another search warrant at Menon's home. The warrant does not say what crime they're searching for evidence of and the affidavit supporting the warrant was filed under seal.

However, a separate document obtained by 13 Investigates shows the District Attorney may be seeking a new indictment against Menon for allegedly "capturing an image of the private area of another person," between Sept. 25, 2024 and March 16, 2025. The alleged crime is a gross misdemeanor.

Suspended Metro sergeant's home searched again

The search warrant was signed by Judge Tierra Jones on Sunday.

We were at the scene on Monday as investigators searched. We've learned they took a laptop, iPhones, thumb drives, Kindles, Amazon Fire TV Sticks, an iPod, computer discs, and digital cameras and recorders that were part of the home security system.

Although Metro said last week that Menon's criminal case remains an active and ongoing investigation by the LVMPD Internal Affairs Bureau, Menon's defense team is suspicious of the search warrant timing because it came so soon after the filing of explosive documents in court.

13 Investigates was first to report on the now-public records that include text messages, sent via the encrypted messaging app Signal, between officers in the gang unit containing racial epithets and images of Adolf Hitler.

Suspended LVMPD sergeant claims charges are retaliation for calling out racism

Menon's team claims that "shocking and brazen racism runs rampant and unchecked in the department."

Metro told us last week that they conducted three separate investigations into claims of racism that Menon brought forward in 2018. New court records we just obtained show in at least two of those, Metro closed Menon's complaint after determining "there was insufficient evidence to sustain the charge as a violation of policy or federal law."

Metro also told us none of the allegations of Menon's attorney included in last week's court filing were brought forward to Metro previously. The department says it will investigate any of those allegations that occurred within the last five years.

