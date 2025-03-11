Attorney for suspended LVMPD sergeant files motion to disqualify judge

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Suspended LVMPD sergeant Kevin Menon wants the judge overseeing his criminal cases thrown out.

Menon has different lawyers for each of his two cases — one involves abuse of police power and the other, possession of child sex abuse material. Both cases are assigned to the same judge, whose ability to be impartial is being called into question.

Today, Menon's attorney in the abuse of power case filed a motion to disqualify Judge Ronald Israel, who is presiding over the case.

13 Investigates has obtained hundreds of pages of grand jury testimony, evidence, and court motions. Menon's attorney, Dominic Gentile, argues that Menon might not get a fair trial due to possible bias regarding Judge Israel.

The concerns about Judge Israel stem from a series of YouTube videos posted by his 30-year-old daughter Sarah last November claiming that her father subjected her to emotional and verbal abuse for years.

"He tried to pull a gun on me. Thankfully, thank God, parking in the driveway and literally (expletive) ran and peeled out of my neighborhood and never looked back," she claims in one clip that was submitted to the court. "I don't know how this is going to turn out. If people are going to find my corpse in the desert somewhere or my parents are going to show up at my door with a bunch of cops."

Menon's attorneys argue the videos support their claim that "Judge Israel suffers from, at a minimum, implied bias."

They claim Israel might not be willing to rule against Metro, as the department could be investigating the judge following his daughter's allegations.

They wrote "under a realistic appraisal of psychological tendencies and human weakness, a judge in Israel's position might be tempted to avoid rulings unfavorable to the agency that conducted the case over which he currently presidents, and that (may) investigate him regarding the serious accusations made against him by his own daughter, in order to appease that agency and perhaps entirely avoid an investigation or an adverse result."

In the motion submitted on Monday, Menon's attorneys admit they don't know if any investigation into Israel has or is taking place.

13 Investigates contacted Metro to check on that but we have not heard back, as of Monday afternoon.

We reached out to the Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline to see if they are investigating Judge Israel.

They told us that information is confidential by law and cannot be disclosed. However, any public actions against any judge will be posted on their website. As of Monday afternoon, no decisions about Israel have been posted over the last decade.

We also reached out to Israel's daughter, Sarah, to see if she had any documentation or proof of her claims.

So far, she has not responded.

The motion to disqualify Judge Israel in the abuse of power case is set to be heard April 3.

It remains to be seen whether the attorney representing Menon on the child sex abuse material charges will file a similar motion to remove Judge Israel from that case, which is currently scheduled for trial on August 18.