Attorney who represented Rob Telles takes on Metro sergeant's child sex abuse material case

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wednesday morning marked an additional development in the ongoing criminal cases against Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Kevin Menon.

Robert Draskovich is now defending Menon in his child sex abuse material case. Draskovich recently gained national attention as the attorney who represented former Clark County public administrator Robert Telles in his murder trial for the killing of Las Vegas Review-Journal report Jeff German.

Menon is still facing charges in a separate case where he is accused of abusing police powers. His attorney in that case is Dominic Gentile.

In Channel 13's extensive coverage of both cases, we've reported on allegations that Menon orchestrated arrests while working as an undercover officer on the Las Vegas Strip.

WATCH: Body-worn camera footage shows some of the arrests used as evidence against Menon

Bodycam footage shows Sgt. Menon's suspected arrest tactics, more officers testify

While investigators served a search warrant at his house, they allegedly found child sex abuse material on multiple of Menon's computers. He was then re-arrested on additional charges.

Menon was placed on suspension of police powers while both cases are in progress. He's expected back in court on March 19.