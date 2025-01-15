Case against suspended Las Vegas police sergeant moves forward in court

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Kevin Menon, the suspended Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department sergeant, was back in court this week for one of the two criminal cases pending against him.

In one case, Menon is accused of abusing his police powers. In the other case, he's charged with possessing child sexual abuse material.

Menon appeared in court this week for his second case, which has now stalled while he seeks a new attorney to represent him. He is now expected in court again on Jan. 22. A previously scheduled trial date was postponed.

Prominent local criminal defense attorney Dominic Gentile is representing Menon in his case related to the alleged abuse of police powers.

In Channel 13's extensive coverage of both cases, we've uncovered allegations that Menon — as part of a contingent of officers who worked undercover on the Las Vegas Strip — helped orchestrate arrests in part using a method he allegedly referred to as a"shoulder check and smash."

Evidence of those allegations was brought to court only through screenshots from the Signal app. Senior reporter Jaewon Jung uncovered proofthat Menon and other officers in his contingent used a feature of the app that makes messages disappear — in violation of Nevada law.