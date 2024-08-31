Las Vegas police sergeant arrested on abuse of power accusations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas Metro police sergeant has been arrested on multiple abuse of power allegations, according to the police department.

On Aug. 30, Metro police arrested Sergeant Kevin Menon and booked him into the Clark County Detention Center.

Police said they have charged Menon with: one count of Oppression under Color of Office with Force, eight counts of Oppression under Color of Office, two counts of Subornation of Perjury, and one county of Battery on a Protected Person.

In a release, police said these allegations against Menon were brought to the attention of the LVMPD Internal Affairs Bureau.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Police said Menon has been employed with LVMPD since 2014 and was previously assigned to the Tourist Safety Division of the Convention Center Area Command.

Menon was placed on leave in May under suspension of police powers with pay pending further investigation, police said.

More information will be released as it is made available.