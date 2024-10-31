WATCH: New video shows arrest of LVMPD Sgt. Kevin Menon at courthouse

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Suspended Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sergeant Kevin Menon is facing two criminal cases accused of setting up illegal arrests on the Strip and possessing child sex abuse material.

Menon was indicted by a grand jury earlier this month and a hearing on his indictment was scheduled last week.

WATCH | Bodycam footage shows Sgt. Menon's suspected arrest tactics, more officers testify

But Menon was arrested at the courthouse before his hearing because police said detectives found child sex abuse material on two of his devices.

Channel 13 has now obtained surveillance video from the courthouse showing Menon getting arrested as he enters.

Menon is seen passing through security. Then, several officers run toward Menon and place him in handcuffs immediately.

Dominic Gentile, Menon's attorney, can be seen speaking to one of the officers.

NEW: I obtained video from the courthouse showing Metro Sergeant Kevin Menon's arrest last week.@KTNV pic.twitter.com/QqixzaUph4 — Jaewon Jung (@jaewonnews) October 31, 2024

The next day, Menon appeared in court in custody. Attorneys argued on bail and the judge set a $100K cash bail.

Menon posted bond last weekend.

Now prosecutors want Menon's bail to be set higher in his original case. They filed a motion this week saying Menon is a danger to himself and the community.

They also argue Menon is a flight risk and said he is sophisticated enough to delete evidence.

Gentile told District Court Judge Ronald Israel this week he was not prepared to present arguments and asked to delay the hearing.

Attorneys are expected to speak on this matter next Wednesday when Menon's arraignment is scheduled.