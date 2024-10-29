Prosecutors want to increase bail for LVMPD sergeant facing two criminal cases

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — State prosecutors are seeking a higher bail for Kevin Menon, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department sergeant facing two separate criminal cases.

In a court filing obtained by Channel 13 on Tuesday, prosecutors asked Judge Nadia Wood to increase Menon's bail to $250,000 cash-only. This comes after Menon posted his current bond of $100,000 over the weekend.

Menon currently faces charges in two criminal cases. He was indicted by a Clark County grand jury on charges related to the abuse of police powers, including oppression, battery on a protected person and subornation of perjury. The sergeant is accused of employing illegal arrest tactics as a plainclothes officer on the Las Vegas Strip.

We obtained body-worn camera footage that shows a number of these arrests. You can see the same evidence the grand jury saw in this story.

As he faces this criminal case, Menon was arrested for a second time last week on charges related to the possession of child sexual abuse material.

In their argument for higher bail, prosecutors stated Menon's bail should be higher because of the nature of the offenses he's charged with, plus the probability of conviction.

Prosecutors state bail for the original case was set at $27,000 without knowledge of the possession of child sex abuse material charges.

The motion states child sexual abuse images were found on two devices seized when police served a search warrant at Menon's home. That includes:



38 images considered child sexual abuse material (sometimes called CSAM)

47 images that could be child sexual abuse material, but the subjects' ages were difficult to determine

107 images characterized as "child erotica"

Prosecutors argue these additional charges prove Menon is a danger to himself and others. They also argue he is a flight risk.

They said since bonding out the first time, Menon wiped his work phone. In court last week, Menon's attorney, Dominic Gentile, said the phone was handed over to an IT technician who may have been responsible for deleting evidence on the device.

Prosecutors told the judge they believe Menon is likely to engage in more criminal activity. They said detectives found VPNs (virtual private networks) and scrubbing devices on his devices, which they argue shows he is sophisticated enough to continue collecting child sexual abuse material.

In addition to the $250,000 cash bail, prosecutors are asking for high-level electronic monitoring, surrender of firearms, surrender of passports and no contact with officer witnesses who testified in front of the grand jury.

A hearing on this motion is set for Wednesday morning.

Menon is on unpaid leave from LVMPD, and his police powers have been suspended, Metro police previously confirmed.