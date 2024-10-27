Metro Sergeant accused of possessing child porn posts $100K cash bond

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Suspended Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sergeant Kevin Menon posted his $100,000 cash bond on Saturday, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

Menon is no longer in custody at Clark County Detention Center.

Currently, Menon has two pending criminal cases against him.

Earlier this month, Menon was indicted by a grand jury on charges of oppression, battery and perjury. He's accused of using his powers as a police officer to set up illegal arrests on the Las Vegas Strip.

This week, Menon was arrested for the second time at the Regional Justice Center before his hearing on the indictment because police said detectives found child pornography on two of his devices.

On Thursday, attorneys on both parties argued on bail.

Chief Deputy District Attorneys Nick Portz and Christopher Hamner said Menon is a danger to the community and a flight risk.

The state prosecutors argued Menon victimized people both at work and at home.

They asked for $250,000 cash bail.

But Menon's attorney Dominic Gentile asked for a $10,000 bail. He said the only question in this case is whether Menon will show up to court.

Gentile argued Menon showed up to court on Tuesday but couldn't make it to his hearing because police arrested him.

While prosecutors asked Judge Nadia Wood to order a forfeiture of firearms and passports for Menon, Gentile said he is already in possession of those.

Ultimately, Judge Wood set a $100,000 cash bail finding concern with allegations in both cases against Menon.

Channel 13 spoke to a family member of Menon who called the allegations against Menon "absurd."

Menon is due back in court on Nov. 6 for his initial arraignment on the indictment.

His preliminary hearing for the child sex abuse material case is set for Nov. 7.