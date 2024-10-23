Former LVMPD sergeant under investigation faces new child porn charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sergeant Kevin Menon is facing new charges during an ongoing investigation by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department on counts of child pornography.

Menon was arrested Wednesday morning on two counts of possession of visual presentation depicting sexual conduct of a person under 16 years old.

NEW: @LVMPD says Kevin Menon is facing two new charges of possessing of visual pornography depicting sexual conduct of a minor under 16.@KTNV — Jaewon Jung (@jaewonnews) October 23, 2024

Channel 13's Jaewon Jung is on the scene where she says Metro is at Menon's house taking pictures. Police wouldn't confirm to her if a search warrant is being served.

Right now, Metro investigators are taking pictures and looking at Kevin Menon’s house. They wouldn’t confirm to us if a search warrant was being served.@KTNV pic.twitter.com/mouqvAHt4E — Jaewon Jung (@jaewonnews) October 23, 2024

Menon has been employed at LVMPD since 2014. He was assigned to the Tourist Safety Division.

In September, he was placed on leave without pay.

Channel 13 has reported on Menon's indictment by a Clark County grand jury on Oct. 10 on charges of oppression, subornation of perjury and battery on a protected person.

This is a developing story, stick with KTNV for more updates.