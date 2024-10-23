Watch Now
Former LVMPD sergeant under investigation faces new child porn charges

Channel 13 was in the courtroom for his arraignment when we first heard about these new charges.
Kevin Menon
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
Kevin Menon
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sergeant Kevin Menon is facing new charges during an ongoing investigation by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department on counts of child pornography.

Menon was arrested Wednesday morning on two counts of possession of visual presentation depicting sexual conduct of a person under 16 years old.

Channel 13's Jaewon Jung is on the scene where she says Metro is at Menon's house taking pictures. Police wouldn't confirm to her if a search warrant is being served.

Menon has been employed at LVMPD since 2014. He was assigned to the Tourist Safety Division.

Crime

Bodycams show Sgt. Menon's suspected arrest tactics, more officers testify

Jaewon Jung

In September, he was placed on leave without pay.

Channel 13 has reported on Menon's indictment by a Clark County grand jury on Oct. 10 on charges of oppression, subornation of perjury and battery on a protected person.

This is a developing story, stick with KTNV for more updates.

