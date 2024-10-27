Metro sergeant accused of possessing child sexual abuse material posts $100K cash bond

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Suspended Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Sgt. Kevin Menon posted his $100,000 cash bail on Saturday, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records.

Menon is no longer in custody at Clark County Detention Center. The sergeant, who is suspended without pay, has two pending criminal cases against him.

Earlier this month, Menon was indicted by a grand jury on charges of oppression, battery and perjury. He's accused of using his powers as a police officer to set up illegal arrests on the Las Vegas Strip.

This week, Menon was arrested for the second time before his hearing on that indictment because police said detectives found child sexual abuse material on two of his devices.

On Thursday, Channel 13 was back in the courtroom as attorneys argued over Menon's bail.

Chief Deputy District Attorneys Nick Portz and Christopher Hamner argued Menon is a danger to the community and a flight risk. They asked for $250,000 cash bail.

Menon's attorney, Dominic Gentile, asked for a $10,000 bond. He said the only question in this case is whether Menon will show up to court — which he argued Menon had already proved because he was arrested at the courthouse on Wednesday.

Prosecutors also asked Judge Nadia Wood to order Menon to forfeit his firearms and passports, but Gentile said Menon had already turned those over to him.

Ultimately, Judge Wood set a $100,000 cash bail and expressed her concern with allegations against Menon in both cases.

Channel 13 also spoke to one of Menon's family members, who called the allegations against Menon "absurd."

Menon is due back in court on Nov. 6 for his initial arraignment on the indictment. His preliminary hearing for the child sex abuse material case is set for Nov. 7.