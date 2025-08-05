Suspect accused of sex trafficking caught after trying to flee from Henderson Police

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A suspect accused of sex trafficking is caught after trying to flee from Henderson Police on Monday near Henderson Hospital.

The Henderson Police Department received a report of a woman stating she was the victim of domestic violence and human trafficking.

The suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Jose Alvarez.

A victim claimed that she was a victim of sex trafficking, and when police caught up with the Alvarez, he started to flee on foot.

The suspect was able to get to a neighboring business complex when the suspect stole a vehicle from a woman loading up her mother in a wheelchair with her three children in the car.

The woman, her three children, and her elderly mother were still in the car while the suspect was attempting to run from police.

Henderson Police were able to ram the vehicle and stop Alvarez.

Alvarez, all four officers, and one officer were treated for minor injuries.

Alvarez was booked into Henderson Detention Center for: one count of resisting a public officer, one count of burglary of a motor vehicle. one count of grand larceny of a motor vehicle, three counts of kidnapping of a minor in the first degree, two counts of kidnapping in the first degree, one count of robbery, one count of coercion with force of threat of force and domestic battery in the first offense.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest, or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers, may result in a cash reward.