Boulder City hires new fire chief with more than 40 years of experience

BOULDER CITY (KTNV) — A new fire chief has been hired for the Boulder City Fire Department, the city announced Tuesday.

Kenneth Morgan will bring more than 40 years of fire service experience to Boulder City following a nationwide search for a new fire chief.

Southern Nevada is not unfamiliar territory for Morgan either. He previously served for 23 years with the Clark County Fire Department before he was hired as the fire chief in Meriden, Conn. in 2013. He served in that role for 11 years.

“It was a very tight competition between the top candidates. Chief Morgan’s decades of experience in Clark County and as a local Fire Chief and department administrator stood out to me as especially beneficial for the Department," City Manager Ned Thomas said in an announcement.

Morgan holds a PhD in business and public administration from Northcentral University and a master's degree from UNLV. He has also served as a task force leader on Nevada Task Force 1 and is a nationally registered paramedic.

Allison Gannon / Boulder City Boulder City Fire Chief Kenneth Morgan. (July 29, 2025)

“As a close-knit community, [Boulder City] presents different challenges for a Fire Chief. Its managed growth allows for thoughtful planning and better preparation to meet future demands,” Morgan said. “I practice an adaptive leadership style because I believe no single approach fits every situation. I value the participative elements of leadership, drawing on the creativity and experience of department members. Involving them in decision-making helps shape the direction of the department, especially during times of inevitable change.”

Morgan is replacing former Chief Will Gray after his departure in April 2024. Since then, Deputy Chief Greg Chesser has been serving as the Acting Chief for the last 16 months.

The new fire chief will begin his role on August 4.