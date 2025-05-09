LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're staying on top of ways to help you save on bills, especially with summer approaching. If you've lived here during scorching summer seasons, you already know how energy can get pretty expensive.

WATCH | How this new website can help you save on your energy bills

New website aims to help Nevadans save on energy bills with summer approaching

Nevada ranks among the top states with the highest electricity bills in the country, with families paying an average of $100 more compared to a few years ago. A new website aims to help residents find savings as summer approaches.

The website "SaveEnergyNV.org" will connect residents to federal, state, and utility programs they may qualify for. These include federal energy tax credits and upcoming rebate programs for energy upgrades like solar, heat pumps, electric vehicles, home weatherization, and energy-efficient windows and appliances.

"Every Nevadan can find out what they qualify for by going on our website and using our incentive finder. You complete some information about how much your household makes, how many people live in your household, and you click submit and you can find out exactly what your household qualifies for depending on that information," said Angelyn Tabalba with the Nevada Conservation League.

RELATED | How Nevada OSHA plans to enforce new heat regulation as the summer approaches

In 2023, federal programs saved more than 41,000 Nevada families more than $151 million on clean energy and energy efficiency upgrades, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

The timing of this new website is critical as Nevada prepares for another summer that's sure to be a scorcher. Earlier this year, we told you that 2024's record-breaking heat contributed to 526 deaths in Clark County alone.

To help you stay safe and save, you can access the new online tool at SaveEnergyNV.org.

WATCH | Understanding heat risks and tips to stay cool as Southern Nevada warms up

Understanding heat risks as Southern Nevada gets an early heat wave

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.