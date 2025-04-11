Understanding heat risks and tips to stay cool as Southern Nevada warms up

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Despite breaking a record-high temperature on Thursday—with another record-high in jeopardy on Friday—it's not super uncommon to see temperatures in the low to mid 90s in the middle of April in Las Vegas.

Understanding heat risks

Understanding heat risks as Southern Nevada gets an early heat wave

While the heat is certainly above normal for this time of year, Las Vegas has tiptoed into the 90s in April many times over the years.

The reason why it's so hot to round out this week is because a big time ridge of high pressure is camped out right over Southern Nevada, which is expected as our weather pattern transitions from winter to summer.

It will start to move east later Thursday and into Friday—which is when we expect our highest temperatures of this quick heatwave—before temps start to cool back down into the 80s for the next week or so.

The heat didn't stop people from coming out and enjoying the Springs Preserve on a toasty Thursday, though, including Chantal Snodgrass and her dad Jim who were visiting from Canada.

Local News Earth Month: Here's how to celebrate around the Las Vegas Valley in April Geneva Zoltek

"Well we saw the temps before we came down," Jim Snodgrass said. "We knew it was going to be warm, but that's why we came down—the winters are too long, so it's a good time to have a break."

"It's too hot," Chantal Snodgrass said with a chuckle.

Las Vegas local Emily Aguilar said even if you're from Las Vegas, the early-season heat can be a little much.

"It's just getting really hard to go outside," Aguilar said. "It just kind of ruins the outdoor activities and stuff—being able to go outside for hikes and everything."

With this early heatwave threatening a few record-high temperatures, you might be wondering why the National Weather Service (NWS) hasn't issued a heat advisory, watch or warning.

Channel 13 stopped by the NWS to find out, and it has to do with the weather service's "Heat Risk" scale.

They base their calculations of "heat risk" off of three things: how unusual the heat event is, the duration of the heatwave and the risk to people's health.

NWS has four categories of "heat risk": minor, moderate, major and extreme.

"Right now, we're basically on that border of the minor to moderate risk, and that's mainly for sensitive people, people working outdoors, the elderly or people with medical issues," NWS meteorologist Andrew Gorelow said. "That's who this heatwave is affecting right now."

The main reason we're only at a minor to moderate stage of the "heat risk" index, Gorelow explained, is because of the short duration of the heatwave.

"Even though we are looking at near-record temperatures, the duration is rather short," Gorelow said. "We are cooling off at night–we expect to see lows in the 60s, and,again, it's just not a long-duration heatwave."

And because we're only at the minor to moderate stage of their "heat risk" index, that's not enough to qualify for an extreme heat advisory, watch or warning, which Gorelow says they issue when the heat risk is in the major and extreme categories.

Even though it won't be here long, this quick heatwave is great practice for our scorching summers: remember to wear your sunscreen and stay hydrated!

This leads us to tips on...

How to stay cool as temps heat up

Tips to stay cool during the summer and save money

If you're a resident of the valley, you've likely already experienced the grueling summers.

Here are some tips to stay cool this summer from NV Energy:

