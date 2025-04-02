Earth Month: Here's how to celebrate around the Las Vegas Valley in April

SATURDAY, APRIL 5

City of Henderson - Earth Day Recycled 5K & Trail Clean Up

Get your steps in and help clean up the community with this special 5K event in Henderson. Unused bibs, souvenir t-shirts, and medals will be recycled from previous runs. The 5K and one mile walk start promptly at 10 a.m. Stick around afterward to clean up Cornerstone Park and the trail from 11 a.m. to noon. All fitness levels are welcome. Race registration details here:



10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Cornerstone Park, 1600 Wigwam Pkwy, Henderson, 89074

Get Outdoors Nevada - Echo Trail Park Cleanup

Being a part of the Echo Trail Park cleanup will ensure our urban parks and trails are maintained while providing opportunities for community members to connect and enjoy their urban parks with like-minded individuals.

Working on your own or with others, you’ll be provided tools and equipment to collect waste including trash, microplastics, and other debris around the park area. Sign up here!



11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Echo Trail Park, Las Vegas, 89113

Do you have a question or story idea about the environment in Southern Nevada? Reach out to me directly at Geneva.Zoltek@ktnv.com!

SATURDAY, APRIL 12

City of North Las Vegas & Nevada Plants - Tree Giveaway

100 free trees given on a first-come, first-serve basis to North Las Vegas residents. Expert volunteers will be on site for planting tips and tricks.



7 a.m to 12 p.m.

Prentiss Walker Park at 1509 June Avenue, North Las Vegas, 89032

SATURDAY, APRIL 19

Springs Preserve - Earth Day Celebration

This one-day, fun-filled event shines a light on water conservation, pollution prevention, waste reduction and natural resource protection. A general admission ticket also includes entrance to all of the Springs Preserve's indoor museums and galleries, including the Nevada State Museum and seasonal Butterfly Habitat, and access to the outdoor natural areas, Botanical Garden and trails.



10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Springs Preserve, 333 S Valley View Blvd, Las Vegas, 89107

Get Outdoors Nevada - Mountain's Edge Regional Park Cleanup

Being a part of this Earth Day celebration will be an opportunity to give back to the community, protect our natural spaces, and inspire others to take action. Working on your own or with others, you’ll be provided tools and equipment to collect waste including trash, microplastics, and other debris around the desert area surrounding the park. Sign up here!



9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Mountain's Edge Regional Park, Las Vegas, 89178

Go Mt Charleston & U.S. Forest Service - Earth Day Celebration

This celebration is free and open to the public. Join us for informational tabling booths, food trucks, ranger talks, ornament making and Smokey Bear!



12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Spring Mountains Visitor Center, 2525 Kyle Canyon Rd, Mt Charleston, Nevada 89124

TUESDAY, APRIL 22

Green Our Planet - Student Farmers Market

In celebration of Earth Day, Green Our Planet, the nation’s leading nonprofit in school garden and hydroponics programs, will host the largest student-run farmers market in the country. The farmers market will also welcome appearances from the Las Vegas Aces mascot, Bucket$, and the Las Vegas Aviators mascot, Spruce.



9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive, Las Vegas, 89135

SATURDAY, APRIL 26

City of Henderson & Nevada Plants - Pittman Arbor Day Tree Giveaway

The first 100 Pittman residents to attend the tree education will receive one FREE shade or fruit tree and planting soil, so get there early!

Learn from arborists how desert-adaptive trees can help provide shade and heat resilience to lower temperatures. Community partners will be on site to provide information and activities about access to healthy food, water conservation and more!



10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Wells Park at 1640 Price Street, Henderson, 89011

Get Outdoors Nevada - Pittman Wash Volunteer Day

A volunteer day with Get Outdoors Nevada and Project GREEN: Friends of Pittman Wash in celebration of Earth Day! Volunteers will assist with collecting trash along the trail, trail restoration, moving rocks, pruning branches, maintaining pet waste stations, and other activities. All tools and equipment will be provided. No experience required! Sign up here!



9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Pittman Wash Trail, Henderson