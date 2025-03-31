What defines Spring in Southern Nevada? Your Channel 13 Weather Team has the answers for locals

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Spring signifies a time of change in the desert, where the beauty of blooming flowers comes hand in hand with the onset of allergy season and the wind that shapes our landscape.

We're also leaving winter behind, and the melting snowpack will play a crucial role in replenishing our water supply in the weeks to come, but that’s just one aspect of the seasonal shift.

Channel 13's Weather Team talks Spring 2025 transition

This time of year also brings increasingly windy conditions, which are common due to seasonal atmospheric transitions from low to high pressure. The winds can stir up pollen and dust, making spring a challenging season for allergy sufferers. Plus we can't forget about the warmer temperatures beginning to settle in!

