What defines Spring in Southern Nevada? Your Channel 13 Weather Team has the answers for locals

Our Spring Season means many things to us. Whether that's the impact of pesky allergens, seriously gusty winds, or quickly warming temperatures.
Spring Forward Special
Channel 13 KTNV
Channel 13's Weather Team is here to guide you through all you need to know for this time of year from snowpack to sunshine.
Spring Forward Special

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Spring signifies a time of change in the desert, where the beauty of blooming flowers comes hand in hand with the onset of allergy season and the wind that shapes our landscape.

Join us as all week as Channel 13's Weather Team explores the multifaceted impacts of this exciting transition in weather that defines spring here in Las Vegas!

We're also leaving winter behind, and the melting snowpack will play a crucial role in replenishing our water supply in the weeks to come, but that’s just one aspect of the seasonal shift.

Check out what's in store for Spring this season with the Channel 13 Weather Team!

Channel 13's Weather Team talks Spring 2025 transition

This time of year also brings increasingly windy conditions, which are common due to seasonal atmospheric transitions from low to high pressure. The winds can stir up pollen and dust, making spring a challenging season for allergy sufferers. Plus we can't forget about the warmer temperatures beginning to settle in!

Stay with us all week as we continue our Spring Forward series!

