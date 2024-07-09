Henderson Fire Department using polar life pod bags to treat heat-related illnesses

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As temperatures continue to soar across the Southwest, the Henderson Fire Department is using a new tool to treat heat-related emergencies.

It's called a polar life pod bag and it can help bring down the core body temperature of a person who is overheating.

"Polar pod basically allows us to encapsulate the body of the patient experiencing the heat stroke symptoms," said medical services officer Thomas Vince. "We can completely cover it with ice and then supply it with water from a hydrant of a house. The goal is to get temperatures inside the bag under 60 degrees, to rapidly cool the body in a short water."

According to Henderson officials, they are the first fire department in the valley to use them.

"It will stocked on all of our command staff, operational support, and air resource vehicles," Vince said.

KTNV

I took a closer look at data from the Southern Nevada Health District and Clark County Coroner's Office to see the trend in heat-related deaths.



2020 - 120

2021 - 243

2022 - 151

2023 - 309

2024 (as of July 3) - 9

The Clark County Coroner's officer tells Channel 13 the cause and manner in 90% of those cases takes around 90 days to determine and knowing the total number of heat-related deaths for the year usually takes months to determine.

According to the National Weather Service, heat was the deadliest natural disaster last year and on average, more people die per year due to heat than flooding, hurricanes, and tornadoes.

National Weather Service

What signs of heat-related illnesses should you look out for?



High body temperature (103 degrees or higher)

Red, hot, dry skin

Fast, strong pulse

Headache

Losing consciousness or passing out

The Southern Nevada Health District says if you are experiencing those symptoms, you should call 911, move to a cooler place, and cool down by spraying yourself with water, applying cool compresses, loosening or removing your clothing, and elevating your feet.

WATCH: Risks of heat-related illnesses rise amid incoming heat wave