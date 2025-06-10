Watch Now
Las Vegas police: Sex offender compliance check results in 21 arrests

Police took the opportunity to remind locals about Offender Watch, where you can view the addresses of registered sex offenders in your area.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday announced 21 arrests as part of a recent sex offender compliance operation.

According to a news release shared with Channel 13, LVMPD officers worked with law enforcement from other jurisdictions to contact 2,035 sex offenders from June 2 to June 6.

Those contacts resulted in eight arrests for failure to obey sex offender registration laws and an additional 13 arrests for sex offender violations or outstanding warrants, a department spokesperson wrote.

Those arrested for not obeying sex offender registration laws include:

  • 42-year-old Jose Calderon-Moller
  • 47-year-old Bernard Williams
  • 67-year-old Martin Pineal
  • 49-year-old Jeremy Nudo
  • 73-year-old Ellis Sanders
  • 38-year-old Jack Avelar
  • 35-year-old Miguel Llano
  • 29-year-old Beneroso Baltazar

LVMPD took the opportunity to remind members of the public that they have access to Offender Watch, a website and mobile app that gives them access to the addresses of registered sex offenders in their area.

"This can be a great tool for parents to identify homes they may want their children to avoid," a department spokesperson stated.

You can find more information about Offender Watch's Family Safety App on offenderwatch.com.

