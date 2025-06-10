Las Vegas police: Sex offender compliance check results in 21 arrests

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday announced 21 arrests as part of a recent sex offender compliance operation.
According to a news release shared with Channel 13, LVMPD officers worked with law enforcement from other jurisdictions to contact 2,035 sex offenders from June 2 to June 6.
Those contacts resulted in eight arrests for failure to obey sex offender registration laws and an additional 13 arrests for sex offender violations or outstanding warrants, a department spokesperson wrote.
Those arrested for not obeying sex offender registration laws include:
- 42-year-old Jose Calderon-Moller
- 47-year-old Bernard Williams
- 67-year-old Martin Pineal
- 49-year-old Jeremy Nudo
- 73-year-old Ellis Sanders
- 38-year-old Jack Avelar
- 35-year-old Miguel Llano
- 29-year-old Beneroso Baltazar
LVMPD took the opportunity to remind members of the public that they have access to Offender Watch, a website and mobile app that gives them access to the addresses of registered sex offenders in their area.
"This can be a great tool for parents to identify homes they may want their children to avoid," a department spokesperson stated.
You can find more information about Offender Watch's Family Safety App on offenderwatch.com.