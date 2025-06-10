Las Vegas police: Sex offender compliance check results in 21 arrests

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday announced 21 arrests as part of a recent sex offender compliance operation.

According to a news release shared with Channel 13, LVMPD officers worked with law enforcement from other jurisdictions to contact 2,035 sex offenders from June 2 to June 6.

Those contacts resulted in eight arrests for failure to obey sex offender registration laws and an additional 13 arrests for sex offender violations or outstanding warrants, a department spokesperson wrote.

Those arrested for not obeying sex offender registration laws include:



42-year-old Jose Calderon-Moller

47-year-old Bernard Williams

67-year-old Martin Pineal

49-year-old Jeremy Nudo

73-year-old Ellis Sanders

38-year-old Jack Avelar

35-year-old Miguel Llano

29-year-old Beneroso Baltazar

LVMPD took the opportunity to remind members of the public that they have access to Offender Watch, a website and mobile app that gives them access to the addresses of registered sex offenders in their area.

"This can be a great tool for parents to identify homes they may want their children to avoid," a department spokesperson stated.

You can find more information about Offender Watch's Family Safety App on offenderwatch.com.