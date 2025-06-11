Do you recognize this car? Vehicle sought in connection with fatal shooting of North Las Vegas teen

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Investigators in North Las Vegas are asking the public to be on alert for a car they believe is connected to a fatal shooting.
Police are looking for a suspect in the killing of a 17-year-old on Sunday at a business on Lake Mead Boulevard, near Belmont Street.
Officers were called to the area at 1:55 a.m. and found an unresponsive 17-year-old male, police stated in a news release. Despite life-saving measures, the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the gunman left the area before police arrived. They've since identified a vehicle of interest in the investigation: a red 2015-2017 Hyundai Sonata.
This short video clip shared by police shows the car they're looking for:
They're asking anyone who recognizes the car or who might have information about the shooting to contact investigators.
The North Las Vegas Police Department can be reached at 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.