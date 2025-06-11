Do you recognize this car? Vehicle sought in connection with fatal shooting of North Las Vegas teen

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Investigators in North Las Vegas are asking the public to be on alert for a car they believe is connected to a fatal shooting.

Police are looking for a suspect in the killing of a 17-year-old on Sunday at a business on Lake Mead Boulevard, near Belmont Street.

Officers were called to the area at 1:55 a.m. and found an unresponsive 17-year-old male, police stated in a news release. Despite life-saving measures, the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the gunman left the area before police arrived. They've since identified a vehicle of interest in the investigation: a red 2015-2017 Hyundai Sonata.

This short video clip shared by police shows the car they're looking for:

Vehicle sought in North Las Vegas homicide investigation

They're asking anyone who recognizes the car or who might have information about the shooting to contact investigators.

The North Las Vegas Police Department can be reached at 702-633-9111. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.