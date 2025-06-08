Teenage suspect arrested in North Las Vegas shooting that killed a 17-year-old

UPDATE

North Las Vegas Police Department detectives have shared that a 17-year-old male suspect has been identified and arrested by detectives. He was taken to the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center, where NLVPD said he was "booked for open murder with a deadly weapon."

ORIGINAL STORY

A teenager is dead following an alleged shooting in North Las Vegas on Sunday morning, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Around 1:55 a.m., NLVPD said officers responded to a business in the 3100 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard on reports of a shooting.

Responding officers said they found an unresponsive 17-year-old male at the scene. Authorities said medical personnel attempted life-saving measures but the teenager died ultimately from his injuries.

Police are still looking for a suspect.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

