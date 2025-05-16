Police: No threat found after unidentified item prompted evacuation of North Las Vegas charter school

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A potential safety concern brought swarms of North Las Vegas Police officers to a charter school campus on Friday.

A number of concerned parents reached out to Channel 13 to report a large police presence at the Somerset Academy Losee campus.

In an email to Channel 13, a spokesperson for the North Las Vegas Police Department writes that, as of 1:30 p.m. Friday, students are being released, and "normal operations are returning."

Police explained that officers were called to the school over "a potential safety concern involving an item that may have been brought onto school grounds."

"Initial information provided to school staff indicates the item may be a replica," police added.

The school was evacuated "out of an abundance of caution" while investigators assessed "the item in question," police stated. Ultimately, it was determined that the item did not pose a threat to the public.

At this time, police have not disclosed to Channel 13 what the item was. A news crew is en route to the area to gather more information.



